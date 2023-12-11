Abbeville man killed in crash over the weekend

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that took place on Louisiana Highway 82 near Louisiana Highway 690.

The crash took place Sunday, December 10, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Darrell Boudreaux of Abbeville.

The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was eastbound on LA Hwy 82 while riding a bicycle. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east, approaching Boudreaux. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge hit the rear of the bicycle.

Boudreaux suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a toxicology sample for analysis. A toxicology sample will be collected from Boudreaux for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.