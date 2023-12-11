Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishVermilion Parish

Actions

Abbeville man killed in crash over the weekend

Fatal Crash
Courtesy MGN Online
Courtesy MGN Online
Fatal Crash
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 11:45:25-05

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that took place on Louisiana Highway 82 near Louisiana Highway 690.

The crash took place Sunday, December 10, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Darrell Boudreaux of Abbeville.

The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was eastbound on LA Hwy 82 while riding a bicycle. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east, approaching Boudreaux. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge hit the rear of the bicycle.

Boudreaux suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a toxicology sample for analysis. A toxicology sample will be collected from Boudreaux for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.