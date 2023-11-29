Abbeville: Cheer students road to Hawaii

Abbeville, La. - Three Abbeville High School cheer students are heading to Hawaii for a once in a lifetime experience. Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, are celebrating more than 30 years of honoring cheer camp standouts.

This year, three Abbeville High School cheer students will have the opportunity to make their mark on the mat and represent Vermilion Parish.

After months of rigorous practices and tryouts, Kirsten Peter, Kalise Green, and Kolie Choate are participating in the event.

“We were all holding hands and by the time everybody got called, we read the card, and saw that we were going to Hawaii and that’s when we ran to our mom,” Abbeville High School Student Kirsten Peter said.

Only the top 12 percent of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camp earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

For these juniors in high school, being the first cheerleaders from Abbeville to attend this camp is an honor.

“If you’re scared, it doesn’t matter, just go for it because you might end up where we are right now,” Kirsten said.

“Just keep on going, no matter what, don’t let nothing stop you,” Abbeville High School Student Kalise Green said.

This trip will commemorate with a Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii honoring veterans and their families.

This trip marks the 82nd anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Athletes like Kirsten, Kalise, and Kolie will be performing for national heroes.

“I’m excited to honor my sister because she’s going to go to the Navy and I know how important it is for her. I feel like it’ll be fun,” Abbeville High School Student Kolie Choate said.

