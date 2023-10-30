Abbeville businesses affected by city-wide outage

A crop duster crashed into a powerline, causing a city-wide outage for about two hours.

The crash caused a small grass fire to start in a nearby field, but was put out by Abbeville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The Vermillion Parish Sheriff's office released a statement saying that a crop duster, which is an aircraft used for dusting or spraying large acreages with pesticides, did strike a power line that belonged to Entergy.

There was minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

City residents however, were left without power for about two hours. Forcing one business to shut down.

Mike Moussa has been the owner of Amore Pizzaroma for 21 years. He tells KATC that it's the first time he's experienced an outage this long.

"The oven doesn't run without electricity and customers are in here and they waited for the power to come back on and it didn't so they got up and left," Moussa says.

As far as lunch was concerned it was a total loss according to Moussa.

"The orders that came in we just couldn't collect from, we couldn't make them we had to turn down a lot of calls."

Although the restaurant was closed that didn't stop Moussa from being a responsible boss.

"Just because the power goes out that doesn't mean that our expenses stop. I don't punished the employees and send them home. I still have to pay them," says Moussa.

The outage unfortunately, is just a part of the business according to him.

"When it does go out during our busiest time, it does affect us but do we like it? No but we can not prevent it."

The power was able to be back on in just a matter of hours and officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.