Vaccine events across Acadiana

Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 03, 2023
Here's a compiled list of the Louisiana Department of Health's upcoming open house and vaccine events across Acadiana:

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave.
Crowley, LA 70523

On March 3, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm, the Acadia Parish Health Unit will host an open house full of family fun, resources and prizes.

Meet and connect with local healthcare professionals, receive the most updated COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine, learn about safe sleep for babies, reserve blood pressure and STI screenings, and more.

The Mumphrey Center
2048 Johnson Hwy
Eunice, LA 70535

Hosted by the LSUE Nursing Program and Office of Public Health on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm, the following will be available to the general public: flu vaccines, COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for five years and up, and monkeypox vaccines.

Meet vendors at the Community Resource Fair as well.

Elizabeth Baptist Church
7095 Branch Hwy
Branch, LA 70516

Flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent boosters for five years and up will be accessible from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

Iberia Parish

Jeanerette Ward 8
803 Huberville Rd
Jeanerette, LA 70544

Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm, receive flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent boosters for five years and up.

Lafayette Parish

Living Life Church
2768 NE Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette, LA 70507

Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm, attend a health and wellness expo to access flu vaccines, COVID-19 bivalent boosters for five years and up and monkeypox vaccines.

There will also be opportunities to meet the vendors.

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish Health Unit
2501 Charity St
Abbeville, LA 70510

Monday, March 6, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm, join Vermilion Parish Health Unit's open house for a day of family fun, resources and prizes.

Meet and connect with local healthcare professionals, receive the most updated COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine, learn about safe sleep for babies, reserve blood pressure and STI screenings, and more.

