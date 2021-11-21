Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Vaccinations, boosters offered at events this week

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 5:03 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 18:03:09-05

COVID vaccinations and boosters are offered this week at several locations around Acadiana.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available, and these are all "Shot for 100" locations, officials say.

Anyone age 5 years or older is eligible to take the vaccine. You can get your first shot, your second shot, or your booster.

Here are the dates, times and locations:

11/22/21 8am – 3:30pm St Martin Parish Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville

11/22/21 11am – 5pm Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409 E. Main St, Delcambre

11/23/21 8am-3:30pm Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia

11/23/21 11am- 5pm Cecilia Civic Center 2464 Cecilia High School Rd, Breaux Bridge

11/23/21 10a-3pm Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas

11/24/21 8am-12pm Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity St Abbeville

11/24/21 9am – 12pm Ward 8 Recreational Center (for ages 12 & up only) 803 Huberville Rd, Jeanerette

11/24/21 8 am – 12pm Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

If you have any questions, call 337-262-5311

People receiving their 1st dose will receive a $100 VISA card, officials say. For anyone ages 5 through 17 years, a parent or legal guardian must be present.

If you're getting your second shot or your booster, bring your COVID vaccine card.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.