Vaccinations, boosters offered at events this week

COVID vaccinations and boosters are offered this week at several locations around Acadiana.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available, and these are all "Shot for 100" locations, officials say.

Anyone age 5 years or older is eligible to take the vaccine. You can get your first shot, your second shot, or your booster.

Here are the dates, times and locations:

11/22/21 8am – 3:30pm St Martin Parish Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville

11/22/21 11am – 5pm Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409 E. Main St, Delcambre

11/23/21 8am-3:30pm Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia

11/23/21 11am- 5pm Cecilia Civic Center 2464 Cecilia High School Rd, Breaux Bridge

11/23/21 10a-3pm Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas

11/24/21 8am-12pm Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity St Abbeville

11/24/21 9am – 12pm Ward 8 Recreational Center (for ages 12 & up only) 803 Huberville Rd, Jeanerette

11/24/21 8 am – 12pm Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

If you have any questions, call 337-262-5311

People receiving their 1st dose will receive a $100 VISA card, officials say. For anyone ages 5 through 17 years, a parent or legal guardian must be present.

If you're getting your second shot or your booster, bring your COVID vaccine card.