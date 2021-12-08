Vaccination locations open this week in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering vaccination events this week in Acadiana.

Several locations will be open to residents five years and older to receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J Vaccine.

Booster doses will able be available.

LDH says that people receiving their first dose of a vaccine will receive a $100 VISA card.

Parents or legal guardians must be present for vaccine recipients ages 5 through 17.

Those getting their booster should bring their COVID vaccine card.

See the dates and locations below:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

2501 Charity St Abbeville

8am-5:30pm

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

8am- 3:30pm

St Edward Catholic Church Family Life Center

175 Ambassador W. Lemelle, New Iberia

11am-6pm

Northwest Community Center

501 Samuel Drive, Eunice

11am-5pm

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley

8am- 5:30pm

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 N Soileau St, Ville Platte

11am-5pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Martin Luther King Center

868 Alton Locks Street, Ville Platte

12pm-3pm

