Vaccination locations open this week in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering vaccination events this week in Acadiana.
Several locations will be open to residents five years and older to receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J Vaccine.
Booster doses will able be available.
LDH says that people receiving their first dose of a vaccine will receive a $100 VISA card.
Parents or legal guardians must be present for vaccine recipients ages 5 through 17.
Those getting their booster should bring their COVID vaccine card.
See the dates and locations below:
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Vermilion Parish Health Unit
2501 Charity St Abbeville
8am-5:30pm
Lafayette Parish Health Unit
220 W. Willow St, Lafayette
8am- 3:30pm
St Edward Catholic Church Family Life Center
175 Ambassador W. Lemelle, New Iberia
11am-6pm
Northwest Community Center
501 Samuel Drive, Eunice
11am-5pm
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley
8am- 5:30pm
Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N Soileau St, Ville Platte
11am-5pm
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Martin Luther King Center
868 Alton Locks Street, Ville Platte
12pm-3pm
