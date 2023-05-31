USDA provides summer meals for kids

The USDA works with states to ensure that children who receive free or reduced-price school meals can get the nutrition they need when schools are closed – whether during summer break or unexpected closures during the school year.

Through USDA's summer meal programs, approved sites in communities across the country can serve meals to kids up to age 18 at no cost.

Families can use the link below to find directions to nearby meal sites, as well as their hours of operation and contact information.

USDA Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder

Families seeking food assistance for their children can contact the USDA National Hunger Hotline, operated by Hunger Free America.

The hotline can be reached Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) (for English) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) (for Spanish).