LAFAYETTE PARISH- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that caused an off-duty St. Landry Sheriff Deputy to be injured in the process.

Authorities say the shooting happened on I-49, north of Lafayette, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9th. The investigation indicates the shooting was a part of a possible road rage incident.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was declared to be in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.