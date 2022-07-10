UPDATE: One arrested in shooting of off-duty deputy

A Pineville man has been arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting of an off-duty St. Landry Parish deputy.

Koby Boyett, 59, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, records at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center indicate.

Boyett is accused in connection with the shooting that left an off-duty St. Landry Parish deputy injured.

The shooting happened on Interstate 49 in Lafayette Parish, Lafayette deputies say.

The deputy was hospitalized with what deputies describe as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.