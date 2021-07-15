United Way of Acadiana hosting annual Stuff the Bus supply drive

United Way of Acadiana announced Thursday the start of its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

The organization is currently accepting donations of school supplies and is distributing donation boxes to local businesses and workplaces. Local businesses can also participate by hosting an internal drive with colleagues. It's all to prepare Acadiana students and schools for the upcoming year.

Supplies can be dropped off in person at United Way of Acadiana's office, online through Amazon, or at participating locations across Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes. For a full list of participating businesses, click here.

The last day to donate supplies is Friday, August 6, 2021.

Supplies needed include:

· Crayons

· Scissors

· Glue

· Pencils

· Ink Pens

· Construction Paper

· Notebooks

· Loose-leaf paper

· Binders

· Paper towels

· Hand sanitizer

· Lysol spray

· Gloves

· Electric Pencil Sharpeners

The drive is presented by Love Our Schools and is also supported by COX Communications.

For more information, contact Logan Pearce at logan.pearce@unitedwayofacadiana.org or visit United Way of Acadiana's website.

