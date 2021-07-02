United Way of Acadiana announces its 2021-22 PACT UNITED GRANTEES

United Way of Acadiana announces 20 new grant recipients for its 2021 PACT United (Plan of Action for Community Transformation) competition grant.

Through the awarded funds, $403,000 will be invested into 20 local organizations and 26 programs that are committed to addressing complex community problems through their programs.

“PACT United grants are focused on supporting organizations who are positively impacting our community,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “We are excited to invest in these organizations and to support their programs through enrichment opportunities, volunteer mobilization, and connections that will lay the foundation for future community growth.”

United Way of Acadiana's three focus areas of education, earnings, and essentials are aligned with PACT United's grants initiative to support community partnerships.

Acadiana's 2021 PACT United grant recipients:

Education Grantees:

16th Judicial District - Family Service Division of the DA's Office

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana - Mentoring for Success

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana - Blueprint for Impact: Making Every Hour Count

Clearport - Clearport Mentoring Program and Clearport Tutoring Program

Empowering the Community for Excellence - Empowering the Community for Excellence

Faith House - Ready Readers

St. Martin Parish Schools - Access to Care

The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center - Community Education (Best Moms, Best Dads, & Monthly Webinars)

VITA - Keys to Success

Earnings Grantees:

ASSIST Agency- Financial Counseling

Escape From Poverty - Increase Capacity of Success Series Life Skills Program

Faith House - Economic Empowerment for Battered Women

Hearts of Hope - Securing a Brighter Future

Junior Achievement of Acadiana - Virtual Finance Park

VITA - Education Works

Essentials Grantees:

Acadia Council on Aging, Inc. - Home-Delivered Nutrition Program

Acadiana Outreach Center - The Lighthouse for Families

Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) - ShareHouse

ASSIST Agency- Emergency Assistance

Catholic Charities of Acadiana - CCA Food & Nutrition - Mobile St. Joseph Diner

Faith House - Emergency Shelter Program

Hospice of Acadiana Foundation - Palliative Program

Second Harvest - Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding Acadiana

St. Martin Parish Schools - Telehealth

The Lafayette Council of Aging, Inc. - Meals on Wheels

Last year, $440,000 was distributed among 28 community programs created and administered by regional nonprofits and educational institutions.

The next opportunity to apply for a PACT United grant is early 2022. For more information on United Way of Acadiana’s impact, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/ourwork [unitedwayofacadiana.org].

