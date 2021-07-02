United Way of Acadiana announces its 2021-22 PACT UNITED GRANTEES

United Way of Acadiana announces 20 new grant recipients for its 2021 PACT United (Plan of Action for Community Transformation) competition grant.
Through the awarded funds, $403,000 will be invested into 20 local organizations and 26 programs that are committed to addressing complex community problems through their programs.
“PACT United grants are focused on supporting organizations who are positively impacting our community,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “We are excited to invest in these organizations and to support their programs through enrichment opportunities, volunteer mobilization, and connections that will lay the foundation for future community growth.”
United Way of Acadiana's three focus areas of education, earnings, and essentials are aligned with PACT United's grants initiative to support community partnerships.
Acadiana's 2021 PACT United grant recipients:
Education Grantees:
- 16th Judicial District - Family Service Division of the DA's Office
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana - Mentoring for Success
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana - Blueprint for Impact: Making Every Hour Count
- Clearport - Clearport Mentoring Program and Clearport Tutoring Program
- Empowering the Community for Excellence - Empowering the Community for Excellence
- Faith House - Ready Readers
- St. Martin Parish Schools - Access to Care
- The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center - Community Education (Best Moms, Best Dads, & Monthly Webinars)
- VITA - Keys to Success
Earnings Grantees:
- ASSIST Agency- Financial Counseling
- Escape From Poverty - Increase Capacity of Success Series Life Skills Program
- Faith House - Economic Empowerment for Battered Women
- Hearts of Hope - Securing a Brighter Future
- Junior Achievement of Acadiana - Virtual Finance Park
- VITA - Education Works
Essentials Grantees:
- Acadia Council on Aging, Inc. - Home-Delivered Nutrition Program
- Acadiana Outreach Center - The Lighthouse for Families
- Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) - ShareHouse
- ASSIST Agency- Emergency Assistance
- Catholic Charities of Acadiana - CCA Food & Nutrition - Mobile St. Joseph Diner
- Faith House - Emergency Shelter Program
- Hospice of Acadiana Foundation - Palliative Program
- Second Harvest - Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding Acadiana
- St. Martin Parish Schools - Telehealth
- The Lafayette Council of Aging, Inc. - Meals on Wheels
Last year, $440,000 was distributed among 28 community programs created and administered by regional nonprofits and educational institutions.
The next opportunity to apply for a PACT United grant is early 2022. For more information on United Way of Acadiana’s impact, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/ourwork [unitedwayofacadiana.org].
