United Way of Acadiana announces 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees

The United Way of Acadiana has announced their honorees for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards.

This year, 10 women have been selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations from across the United Way of Acadiana's Service area.

United Way says these women will be recognized during an in-person ceremony at Le Pavillon on October 14 at 6:00 pm. Tickets are currently on sale.

The 2021 Honorees Include:

Jennifer Angelle, Partner and Business Manager of Angelle Partners / Owner of Hugs from Heaven

Sheri Bienvenue, Office Manager at Veris Global

Judy Daniels, Retired Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Enrollment Services at LSU-Eunice (Trailblazer Honoree)

Ann Hardy, Retired Elementary Supervisor for Vermilion Parish (Trailblazer Honoree)

Mary M. Morrison, Student Success Advisor II at South Louisiana Community College; President, Lafayette Parish School Board

Sylvia M. Oats, Nurse Practitioner at The Gastro Clinic

Melinda Taylor, Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Amy Thibodeaux, President & CEO, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce

Kacee S. Thompson, Executive Director at Hospice of Acadiana Foundation

Veronica L. Williams, Clerk of the Council, Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish Council

"I am equally honored and humbled for the opportunity to celebrate our group of honorees this year," said Carlee Alm-LaBar, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO. "We have a diverse group of industries represented and are looking forward to highlighting the impacts our honorees have made on our community."

Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to individuals who are active leaders in their professions and in their community. The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

