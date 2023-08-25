United Way creates special fund to help people affected by the Beauregard fire

LAKE CHARLES _ United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched a Fire Relief Fund to support individuals and families devastated by catastrophic fires in Beauregard Parish.

UW says that 100% of proceeds are directed to distributing relief funds according to the community’s most urgent needs and assisting firefighters with needs.

Donations can be made at unitedwayswla.org/fireswla or by texting FIRESWLA to 40403.

“We want our communities to know that we are ready to help them recover as soon as the fires are contained and that we are here now if they need something,” said Denise Durel, President and CEO for United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “We need those who can offer support to join us by making a donation of any size.”

Funds will be utilized for an immediate response, long-term recovery and fulfilling unmet needs. One hundred percent of donations will go directly towards the efforts taking place in Southwest Louisiana.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has supplied water and Powerade to the firefighters through a partnership with Lake Charles Coca-Cola all week.

“We are also willing to partner with any organization or company wanting to make in-kind donations to the affected communities,” said Durel. “They can fill out our online form at unitedwayswla.org/inkind so we know the best way to process the gift.”

United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s 211 helpline is assisting with referrals about emergency resources. Individuals and families can dial 211 or text the zip code they are in to 898-211 to find emergency needs. They can also search the online directory at unitedwayswla.org/211.

Donors can text keyword FIRESWLA to 40403 or give online at unitedwayswla.org/fireswla.

Checks can be mailed to United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Write “Fire” in the memo line.