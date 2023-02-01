United Way and VITA Cite to host free tax prep event

As many in Acadiana file taxes, United Way of Acadiana, VITA Cite, and Entergy are all teaming up to offer free tax preparation.

The free tax preparation event will service eight different Parishes around Acadiana including Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion, throughout the tax season.

“This weekend we will welcome walk-ins, so taxpayers can come in, and bring their tax documents. We will take those and prepare them for you and all you have to do is wait on our call for you to come to pick them up,” VITA Cite supervisor Patricia Cormier said.

Listed below are the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Qualifications/Eligibility:

Total household income of $60,000 or less

You have a disability

You are a senior citizen

English isn’t your first language.

Cormier suggests bringing physical copies of the social security card of each person that will be included in your filing. Copies of the card will not be accepted.

What should you bring?

Some kind of proof of ID

SSN Car for you, your spouse, your dependents, and/or SSN verification issued by the social security administration

Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents on tax return

Wage and earning statements: Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing number and account numbers for Direct Deposit, such as a blank check

If applicable, the total paid for daycare and the daycare provider’s tax identification number.

If you're behind on filing taxes and need to get back on track, VITA/United way can help get you back on track at the free tax prep events for free.

Several changes are also in effect this tax season, specifically with the child tax credit.

“Last year you were able to receive an advanced tax credit for your child, so the government is now going back to where it’ll be 2000 dollars per qualifying child,” Cormier explained.

And you could also receive a tax credit for buying an electric vehicle as well.

“It depends on when you purchased the vehicle. There's a category for those who purchased an electric 2022 vehicle, years prior, and for those purchased in 2023 and beyond. There are different criteria but your credit can be up $7,000 depending on when you purchased the vehicle,” Cormier explained.

An appointment is needed to be serviced at the free tax prep events. To schedule an appointment call 211 or 232-(HELP) 4357.

The weekend of February 4, 2023, tax preparation will only be held at the Scott Regional Library from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for Super Tax Day.

