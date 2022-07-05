U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson hosting town halls this week

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson is hosting town hall meetings across his district this week.

Johnson's district covers a large portion of western and central Louisiana; it stretches from the Louisiana-Arkansas line down into Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. To see if he's your Congressman, click here.

Johnson says he will host two Town Hall meetings on Wednesday, July 6 and another on Thursday, July 7 to provide updates from Washington and take questions from constituents. Each Town Hall event is open to the public and open to the media.

Here are the details:

Allen Parish Town Hall:

Wednesday, July 6th — 10:00-11:00am CT

Kinder City Hall

333 N 8th St

Kinder, LA 70648

Evangeline Parish Town Hall:

Wednesday, July 6th — 4:00-5:00pm CT

Pine Prairie Civic Center

1616 Holly St

Pine Prairie, LA 70576

Desoto Parish Town Hall:

Thursday, July 7th — 3:00-4:00pm CT

Stonewall Town Hall Council Meeting Room

1746 U.S. HWY 171

Stonewall, LA 71078