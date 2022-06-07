Three arrested in Acadiana for DWIs on the water

Three people have been arrested in Acadiana parishes, accused of operating a vessel on the water while impaired.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says three were arrested for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) in St. Martin, St. Mary and Calcasieu parishes.

Agents arrested Justin Lyons, 35, of Dequincy, on May 28 for DWI on Prien Lake in Calcasieu Parish. Agents arrested James Barham Jr., 35, of Toomsuba, Miss. on June 4 for DWI on the Belle River in St. Martin Parish. On June 5, agents arrested Nickolas Salisbury, 22, of Jeanerette, for DWI on Bayou Teche in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF says agents were on patrol in Prien Lake on May 28, when they conducted a safe boating inspection on a vessel Lyons was operating. Agents detected that Lyons was impaired and arrested him and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

In Belle River, agents made contact with Barham Jr. operating a vessel on June 4. Agents say Barham Jr. was impaired and he was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

On June 5, LDWF agents responded to a personal watercraft incident in Bayou Teche. There, they learned that Salisbury crashed his personal watercraft and was allegedly impaired. Salisbury was arrested and booked him into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility.

The penalties for DWI are the same as driving a vehicle, LDWF says. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

