TECHE Project introduces new Bayou Teche Paddle Trail maps

New maps have been created for paddlers ready to take on the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail.

Maps are now available at tourist and visitor centers in all four parishes along the trail.

The TECHE Project says that the maps were funded in part by a grant from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

The maps are free and also downloadable and printable from the TECHE project website.

“We hope these new maps encourage more paddlers, both beginner and advanced, to explore the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail. Our dock sites in 11 communities make it easy to enter and exit the trail. The maps include locations for restroom breaks, dining, camping, lodging and historic sites,” says TECHE Project Council Member Patti Holland.

In 2015, The TECHE Project received the designation of “National Water Trail” from the U.S. Department of the Interior National Parks Service program. This recognition is one of 33 such designations in the United States and the only one in Louisiana.

In addition to floating docks, other amenities along the trail include 15 Information Kiosks with maps, safety tips and stories about the locality, the waterway, wildlife, native plants, musical traditions and more.

“Outdoor, low-impact recreation is an economic driver for rural communities,” explains TECHE Project Executive Director Conni Castille. “It’s our hope that state and local tourism leaders, economic development authorities and business leaders embrace the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail by using these maps to encourage locals and visitors to explore our heritage by water.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel