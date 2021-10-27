Symphony in the Sky returns to Downtown Lafayette

Symphony in the Sky has returned to Lafayette for the fourth year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra hosted the annual performance at the top of the Vermilion Street parking garage Tuesday night.

The performance offered a unique performance of popular music, while attendees enjoyed good food and a great view of the city's downtown area at the same time. It also serves as a major fundraiser for the symphony.

"Events like these are fundraising events, support all of our educational programs," explained education manager Michael Zeek. "Which include our music conservatory, we've got music lessons for kids of all ages, we have our preparatory orchestra and our youth orchestra, as well as our new group classes from our 88 Keys and Me piano studio. We're always hoping to expand our classes, so fundraisers like these always help with that."

This year's event featured the music and essence of Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul', performed by the Symphony and guest vocalists, Charlene Howard Folse, Melete Terry, Sharona Thomas, and Julie Williams.

"There's no other event in town quite like it," said Dana Baker, Executive Director.

