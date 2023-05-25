SWLA Juneteenth Celebration event schedule

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

Juneteenth today celebrates African-American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

The Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Juneteenth Committee's mission is to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating the community about African-American heritage, and by promoting positive cultural interaction.

Every year, the SWLA Juneteenth Committee hosts various events in honor of the Juneteenth (June 19) Holiday, including the SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival.

The Events will take place as listed below:

-SWLA Juneteenth presents Essay / Poster Contest - April 01, 12:00pm - June 01, 12:00pm

-Thurs. - June 8th 2:00-6:00pm, Juneteenth Job Fair, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

-Fri. - June 9th 9:00am, Juneteenth Opening Ceremonies & Flag Raising, Lafayette Consolidated Govt., 705 W. University

-Sat. – June 10th 10:00am – 4:00pm, 1st Annual “Show Me Watcha Got Show”, 800 E. Vermilion St,

-Tues. - June 13th 6:00pm, 40 Acres & a Mule, Via Zoom

-Thurs. – June 15th The Juneteenth Story, 11:00am, Camp Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston

-Thurs. - June 15th The Juneteenth Story, 7:30pm, Opening Night, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

-Fri. – June 16th 6:00-10:00pm, Juneteenth Banquet / Pageant, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

-Fri. - June 16th 6:00-10:00pm, Juneteenth Essay / Poster Contest, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan

-Fri. – June 16th The Juneteenth Story, 7:30pm, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

-Sat. - June 17th 7:00am, Juneteenth Sickle Cell Walk, Historical Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.

-Sat. - June 17th 4-8pm, SWLA Juneteenth Festival, Historical Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.

-Sat. - June 17th The Juneteenth Story, 7:30pm, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston

-Sun. - June 18th The Juneteenth Story, 2:00pm, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

-Mon. - June 19th 10:00am - 3:00pm, Juneteenth A Freedom Celebration, 800 E. Vermilion St.

-Mon. - June 19th 6:00-8:00pm, MTM Juneteenth Commemoration, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan

