The Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee event set for June 8

The Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee is commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States by educating the community about African American heritage, and by promoting positive cultural interaction.

This year's events kicks off June 8 and features a job fair, a music festival, and also a sickle cell walk.

"The walk is a very special walk because world sickle cell day is on June 19, so we are including it in the Juneteenth festivities because sickle cell disease affects a lot of African Americans, especially within the Untied States. So we are in need for more treatment, more medicines for the sickle cell patients," said sickle cell survivor Sherrell Jones.