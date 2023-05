Warmer weather means termite season here in Louisiana.

In the spring and summer months, termites send out reproductive members of there colonies known as swarmers to begin new colonies of their own.

The termites are black in color and swarm on sunny afternoons.

Each year, termites cause billions of dollars of property damage across the country.

Experts say the key to preventing damage is treating for termites whether you have an active infestation or not.