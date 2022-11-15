Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified

Acadiana law enforcement have identified a woman wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes.

Lakeshia Kennedy is wanted by Lafayette Police, New Iberia Police, Morgan City Police and Opelousas Police in connection with thefts in their cities. She's also identified as a suspect in thefts that happened between July and October of this year, ranging across south Louisiana to Gulfport, Mississippi.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and St. Landry Crime Stoppers both have offered rewards for information leading to her arrest.

Here's a photo from her social media, provided by Lafayette Police:

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Kennedy, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

According to releases from the agencies and posts on Crime Stoppers social media, the suspect wears different wigs and scrubs to get into medical facilities unnoticed. Once inside, she steals wallets or purses from the people who do work there.

She's been caught on surveillance cameras multiple times.

In the New Iberia case, police were called to a local medical facility on September 8.

