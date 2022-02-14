Statewide Burn Ban issued due to dry conditions

The State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions in the state.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, issued a statewide cease and desist order on Monday, February 14, for all private burning.

Private burning will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government, offiicals say.

The order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

The order goes into effect February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., and will remain in effect until rescinded.

See a few of the fires caused by dry conditions in Acadiana:

MIRE: Mire firefighters stressed the importance of fire safety during recent dry conditions.

Within 12 hours firefighters in the Mire area responded to an out of control bonfire, a trash fire that spread to a house and field, and a controlled burn that quickly got out of hand and nearly burned a vehicle and 18-wheeler trailer.

Firefighters say they have stopped those fires just in time.

And from last week:

One of those fires happened Sunday in Henderson:

