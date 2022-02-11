State Fire Marshal's office warns of dry conditions, remind about burn bans

The State Fire Marshal's office is asking the public to be mindful of dry conditions in the state.

They say many places around the state are experiencing concerning dry conditions resulting in some local fire districts and parishes establishing burn bans.

Residents, they say, should be mindful of the conditions when considering open burning on properties. SFM agents say residents should know the burn status in their area before burning.

In addition to calling your local fire station, you can also learn about active burn bans on the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s website.

On Monday, St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban which includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember. They say the wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire.

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice. As of February 11, the ban was still in place for St. Landry Parish, according to parish officials.

A burn ban map can be found below:

