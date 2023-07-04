State Fire Marshal provides firework safety tips

The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks but knowledgeable when buying them.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that more than 200 people on average go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the SFM advises:

• Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish

• Never allowing children to light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives

• Never operating fireworks while impaired

• Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

• Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

In addition, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the weather conditions in your area when considering whether to pop your own fireworks.

Ensure you are aware of any burn bans established and consider the dryness of your surroundings when choosing a safe location for popping fireworks.