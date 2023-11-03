Two arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges

After a joint investigation, law enforcement from St. Mary and Lafayette parishes have arrested two Morgan City residents and booked them with multiple child sex abuse charges.

Madison Herrington, 20, Morgan City, was booked with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, 10 counts producing child pornography, trafficking of children for sexual purposes and on a Lafayette Parish warrant for trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

Ty Adam White, 20, Morgan City, was booked with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, 12 counts producing child pornography and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

The investigation involved the Lafayette Police Department, the Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was executed on a Bayou Vista home, and multiple interviews were done. No bail has been set at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies say.