Teche Elementary celebrates Veteran's Day

At Teche Elementary 600 hundred students gathered to celebrate Veteran’s Day on Friday.

The ceremony’s guest speakers were three soldiers from the 39th military police company who will be heading overseas in the spring of 2024.

Other veterans were present as well. One veteran in particular, commander of the Arnaudville VFW post John Dupree who served 20 years in the service was moved when asked about what the day meant to him.

“It’s just nice to see the appreciation for what all veterans have done,” Dupree said. “And also, to teach our younger generation about Americanism and just patriotism.”