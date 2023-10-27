St. Mary Outreach United Way opens applications for Toys for Tots

St. Mary Outreach/ United Way says they are taking applications for those living in Amelia, Morgan City, Berwick, Bayou Vista and Patterson.

St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner says to apply you must have children 12 and younger. They will also need a picture id, social security cards for all members in the household, birth certificates for the children, as well as proof of income for the household and bills for the current month.

Liner said on the east side last year 175 families participated. She said there are boxes all around the parish for those who would like to donate. For those looking to donate, she said there are specific age groups that tend to be overlooked.

“The cutoff age is 12,” Liner said. “So you have less and less toys for like 10, 11 and 12 because that age is harder to buy for as is. So that age could probably use more donations. Hey get a lot of the little kids, but every age they need donations.”