SLCC, Port of West St. Mary unveil David Allain Workforce Center

BALDWIN, La. — South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) and the Port of West St. Mary today unveiled the newly christened David Allain Workforce Center in a ceremony attended by friends and family of David Allain. The facility is designed to promote regional economic development and provide training opportunities for students.

David Allain, the late Executive Director of the Port of West St. Mary, was instrumental in making this facility a reality, according to Anne Falgout, a spokesperson for SLCC. Monday's ceremony honored his commitment to the community.

The facility embodies the collaborative efforts of SLCC, the Port of West St. Mary and the state of Louisiana to accelerate innovation, strengthen industry clusters and create higher-skill, living-wage jobs, Falgout says. Built with the support of an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, this state-of-the-art training hub features classrooms, 12 welding booths, and a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) pad, providing students with the tools and experience necessary to succeed in today's job market.

Dr. Vincent June, SLCC Chancellor, expressed gratitude for David Allain's role, stating, "All of David’s tireless efforts to make this training facility possible represent just one of his many efforts throughout his lifetime in advancing workforce development in the region. The college would like to express our gratitude for all of his hard work and the incredible legacy that he has left with the St. Mary Parish community."

The new classrooms, welding booths and CDL pad represent a commitment to educating the future residents of St. Mary Parish, the college states. The partnership between SLCC and the Port of West St. Mary is designed to better serve the community and provide students with the tools they need to succeed.