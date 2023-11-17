Mother accused of kidnapping after her son goes missing

Morgan City Police have arrested a Westwego woman after her son went missing from his legal guardian.

Jamie Lynn Ruffin, 47, was booked with simple kidnapping, interfering with child custody and on a warrant accusing her of domestic abuse battery.

Her son, an 11-year-old boy, disappeared from the home of his legal guardian by Ruffin, whi is described as a "non-custodial parent."

Ruffin had come to visit the child, but then she allegedly left with the juvenile without the consent of the legal guardian. Descriptions of both Ruffin and the juvenile male were given out to all local agencies and media outlets.

On Thursday, detectives got a tip about her possible location, and that information combined with video surveillance led them to a local hotel, where they found Ruffin and the missing boy. She was arrested, and the child, who was unharmed, was returned to his legal guardian.