Morgan City woman dies after crash on La. 182

A Morgan City woman died Wednesday after a crash on La. 182.

State Police say Kristin Michele Myers, 33, died at the hospital after the accident.

Myers was driving westbound on La. 182 around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. For some reason, her car crashed into the rear of a pick-up that had slowed to take a left turn near Beauregard Road.

Myers was transported to a local hospital, where she died. Troopers don't know if she was wearing her seatbelt, but the pick-up truck driver was wearing their belt and they weren't injured.

Impairment on the part of Myers is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis; results are pending. The driver of the F250 showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists always to make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death," the release states.

Troop I has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths in 2023.