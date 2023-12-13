Longtime St. Mary Parish School Board member has died

Longtime St. Mary School Board Member Joseph "Joe" Foulcard Jr. has died. He was 80 years old.

Foulcard died at a Lafayette hospital this past weekend. Foulcard started his career in St. Mary in 1973 as an elementary PE teacher; he also was an entrepreneur and business owner who returned to education in 1995 when he was elected to the District 1 seat on the St. Mary Parish School Board.

In all, he devoted 28 years of service to the school system, a post from the school system states.

"Mr. Foulcard was a beloved member of the St. Mary Parish Family. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," the post states.

His services are set for this weekend.

The School Board is scheduled to declare his seat on the board vacant at tomorrow's regular meeting and call an election to fill the seat. The board also is scheduled to appoint someone to fill the seat until the election can be held.

Foulcard's Visitation and Remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until 12:45PM at Jones Funeral Home Chapel: 1101 Main Street Franklin, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 1:00PM at St. Jules Catholic Church: 601 Magnolia Street Franklin, LA, Father Peter Emusa, Celebrant.

Here's the link to the Obituary and Service Arrangements: https://www.jones-funeral-home.com/obituary/JosephJoe-FoulcardJr

According to his obit, Foulcard is survived by three children, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other friends and relatives.