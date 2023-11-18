I-10 right lane closure eastbound to last all weekend

On Thursday the DOTD began emergency repairs on the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay after a hole was discovered.

DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet says in October crews were repairing cracks on the bridge when they noticed holes in the bridge deck.

Repair work was underway on a small section of the basin bridge when these issues were found.

“When they went out there to do what was considered a small repair job, as they went out there, they were examining and accessing the area they were able to see that there was actually more extensive damage than what they originally thought,” Druilhet said. “So, because of that for the safety of their crews and the safety of the traveling public the best thing to do was to was to go ahead and close that lane off.”

The DOTD expects the repairs to last until Monday.