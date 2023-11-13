Franklin experiencing water outage; some schools and government offices closed

The City of Franklin Water System is experiencing water breaks which has either reduced pressure in areas through the weekend and caused much of the city to wake up to no water.

Due to ongoing water issues, school is canceled Monday, November 13, 2023, for Foster, Franklin Junior High, and Franklin Senior High School students only, according to St. Mary Parish School System. LaGrange Elementary is not impacted and is open.

The St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin is closed for all departments. Once water issues are solved, the courthouse will resume normal business hours.

