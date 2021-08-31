Acadiana schools update on reopening, closure plans

Acadiana schools are continuing to reopen following Hurricane Ida.

Most school districts returned to class on Tuesday, August 31, but a few remained closed for various reasons. Below is a list of updates we've received so far from districts who did not return:

St. Martin Parish: Stephensville elementary School in lower St. Martin Parish will reopen Wednesday, September 1.

St. Mary Parish: Students and staff of St. Mary Parish Schools will return to school on Thursday, September 2nd following an assessment of facilities and actions to ensure a safe and seamless reopening. District staff and school administrators have worked to completely report any damages and make needed repairs in the days following the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Parents will continue to receive communication regarding school schedules and events using JCampus communication services, school or district websites, and local media outlets in an effort to address the loss of cellular service reported in the area.

Vermilion Parish: Vermilion Parish announced last week it would remain closed Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31. Students and staff will return to class on Wednesday, September 1.

LSU announced Tuesday it will remain closed through Monday, September 6. Read more here.

