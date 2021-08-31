LSU to remain closed through September 6

LSU announced Tuesday that the school will be closed through Monday, September 6 in order to give students and employees time to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The university will reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

In a letter, LSU said that Residence Halls would remain open and on-campus residents should follow the instructions of Residential Life staff regarding operations and meals.

The LSU Dining website and LSU Dining social media will continue to be updated with information regarding meal availability, they said.

Changes to the academic calendar will be announced at a later date.

For students who have experienced severe physical and financial loss, LSU adivsed them to visit the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund website to apply for financial assistance.

According to the university, the fund benefits students who have been impacted by emergency situations like storms, hurricanes, fires, and other disasters. Those who are not in need can donate to the fund at the website.

"Please continue to be on the lookout for additional messages in the coming days," they said. "We will keep you updated as further decisions are made."

Essential personnel are advised to check with their supervisors about schedules during the closure.

See the full letter, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel