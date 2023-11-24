Women's Breaux Bridge clothing boutique to open on Small Business Saturday

The first women’s boutique has arrived in Breaux Bridge, officially opening this Saturday.

Lost Vaquera Trading Co. owner Gerri Wilkerson, who lives in Lafayette said she was inspired to open her Western flair women’s boutique after visiting Breaux Bridge for the first time.

“I’d never been to Breaux Bridge,” Wilkerson said. So, we were having breakfast on the corner one morning and it was just a really cute little town and I felt like it needed a little something. “

While she was there, she noticed there were no places for women to buy clothes.

“Downtown there’s a lot of restaurants, gift shops, antiques, basically everything but clothing,” Wilkerson said. Especially women’s clothes and I know anytime I go downtown and shop somewhere it's usually like a let's go get lunch lets go shop type of thing and they didn’t have that.”

Amy Terry said she accidentally found the clothing store walking out with a purchase.

“I just happened to be looking for a little coffee shop and found the cutest little clothing shop that carries country/western type ware,” Terry said. “And I feel like that is definitely a huge market in Breaux Bridge.”

Wilkerson had a soft launch for the store on Friday and it will be fully open in time for the holiday rush.

“I definitely wanted to be open before Christmas and then this was a black Friday weekend, and kinda like the ‘Shop Small Pink Friday,’ I wanted to be open for,” Wilkerson said.

Silver Screen Vintage Market owner Debby Moyer, said Breaux Bridge needs more local businesses.

“Oh, I’m so happy that we have a new shop here,” Moyer said. “Especially a clothing shop. They have so many cute things in there. It’s so nice to have a new addition to Breaux Bridge. This is a great town and we really need more places like that.”

The grand opening will be at 111 S Main Street this Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

You can also shop on their website Lostvaqueratradingco.com