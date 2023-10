The water will be turned off tonight in St. Martinville, on the east side of the bayou.

City officials say the water will be turned off around 10:30 p.m. on the Cemetery Road side of the bayou. The shut-off is necessary so that crews can repair a hydrant on Resweber Road.

After the water is restored, a boil order will be in place for all customers on the east side of Bayou Teche.

The boil order will be in place until samples are cleared by the state.