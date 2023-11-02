UPDATE: Suspect in Henderson slaying carjacked grandmother at Walmart

The man accused of chasing down two women in a car and shooting them, killing one, is also accused of taking the car of a grandmother at gunpoint.

Gage Quebedeaux, 20, was booked Wednesday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protective order, accused of shooting two women in the parking lot of a Henderson business. One of them has died, officials say.

After the shooting, Eunice Police allege that he drove to the Eunice Walmart and carjacked a grandmother and her grandson.

The grandmother told police she had just returned to her car after shopping, and loaded the toddler into the vehicle. She was talking to her grandson when she heard a man's voice coming from the open driver's side door. She saw a man standing there with a handgun; the gun was pointed at the ground.

The grandmother told police the man said he wasn't going to hurt her but he needed her vehicle. She asked if she could take the baby, and he let her do that, Eunice Police say. The man then asked for her purse, and she gave it to him and ran toward the store with her grandbaby, to call police. The man drove away in her vehicle.

A short time later, Eunice Police were called by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies who told them that Quebedeaux, the suspect in the Henderson slaying, was headed to Eunice.

Deputies said Quebedeaux was in a black pick-up truck; Eunice Police found it in the Walmart parking lot - just a few parking spots away from where the grandmother had her car stolen.

The St. Martin deputies had pinged Quebedeaux's phone in Eunice at about the same time the carjacking happened, Eunice Police say.

The grandmother's car was recovered Wednesday afternoon, when Quebedeaux was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish jail.

Eventually he also will be booked in Eunice with armed robbery and carjacking, Eunice Police say.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. St. Martin deputies were called to the parking lot of a Henderson business.

Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that a man, identified as Quebedeaux, followed two women to the parking lot and fired several shots into their vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were hit by bullets, and one died later at a hospital.

The suspect then fled the scene, but deputies learned Quebedeaux traveled to Eunice, where he dumped his vehicle and allegedly carjacked someone nearby. He traveled to Hammond, then returned to St. Martin Parish via Interstate 10, where deputies arrested him at the Atchafalaya Welcome Center in Butte LaRose at around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said that the Henderson Police Department, the Eunice Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.