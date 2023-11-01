Upcoming Drainage Project for La. 352 begins next week
Posted at 2023-11-01T09:53:07-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:53:07-04
- DOTD announces $5.84 million drainage improvement project which begins November 6th.
- Mayor Collette shares his thoughts on if he thinks this will be the solution to underpass flooding.
Full story to come later
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.