St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies currently are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. at a business located in the 2900 block of Grand Point in Henderson.

Deputies were first called to investigate a disturbance in the parking lot. Two people were shot, and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, deputies say.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will update the story as soon as we have more information.