St. Martinville Christmas Parade kicks off after 8 years

The city of St. Martinville hosted their first Christmas Parade since 2015.

According to residents, the parades had to be postponed due to the COVID pandemic, city ordinances, and even seeing an uptick in crime during the family friendly festivities.

One nieghbor Elouise Nelson has been living here in St. Martinville all her life.

She was happy to see that her beloved parade has come back to the city.

"It means the world for us in St. Martinville because we are a very little town so we need something to liven up the town," she says.

Chief Operating Officer for the city, Kimya Cruz tells KATC that halting the city's parade was due to a number of reasons.

"I was partially due to COVID and also because there was new ordinances concerning parades but we are so glad to get those through and do what we can to make this happen," Cruz said.

Another reason according to Nelson was violence upticking during the family friendly festivities.

"We had a lot of trouble with the out of town people and we needed to fix it," Nelson said. "We fixed it, it's fixed and our mayor is doing a perfect job."

For Nelson she's just looking forward to celebrating more parades.

"It's fixed so now we back in business so hopefully Mardi Gras parade comes back," she expresses.