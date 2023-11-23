Local Henderson business hands out over 700 meals on Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving and in Henderson- Henderson Hwy. One Stop continued a Thanksgiving tradition that started four years ago. Owner Ahmed Kady along with volunteers handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

"I've been here, we've been here since 2 in the morning,” Kady said.

Kady who's from Yemen moved to Henderson a few years ago. He provides all of the food and said handing out meals is his way of giving back to the community.

“It's kind of a tradition thing too that we give some back to the people you know?” Kady said. “It's a holiday, it’s a Thanksgiving holiday it's a blessing day so it's an appreciation for those people that support us, so we gotta give back to them you know? They support us all year round you know so one day a year ain't gonna hurt to support them."

Local Luno Bordelon said he was bringing his plate to his friend in a nursing home.

"Adam always does this for the needy,” Bordelon said. “And I was just passing the bridge, and I said oh I need to go see my friend who I took care of his dog, who’s in a retirement home. I said oh I'm gonna get some needy food for Kenny. Oh yeah, we all take care of one another here in the swamp."

The event began and 9 a.m. and by 1:30 p.m. 789 plate lunches were sold.