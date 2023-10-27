How a St. Martin Swamp tour is dealing with this year's low water levels

A combination of one of Louisiana's worst droughts and a drawdown is giving tourists in St. Martin Parish a new experience.

McGee’s Swamp Tours located in Henderson sees tourists from all around the world. General Manager Katrina Collette has worked here for four years. she said the low water levels haven’t stopped business, but if the levels go any lower it could affect their tours.

“It’s troublesome to us because we don’t know when we’ll be regaining more water, because the rivers are low and we’re having a drought year so we’re not getting any rains," Collette said.

Collette said tourists are curious as to why the water is so shallow.

“They see all of the hydrilla and everything out there in the swamp during the tour and also the silverfinn carp that are jumping out of the water because of the low water levels." Collette said. "Not just because of the drawdown because the water levels are low in the river.”

With how low the water levels are Collette said they're seeing stumps of cypress trees that their boats usually just ride over as well as alligator dens.

“Some of the holes where the alligators burrow in during winter time that you don’t see when the waters are at their natural levels," Collette said.

They’re also seeing boats that went down years ago.

“Parts of sunken boats," Collette said. "You have I wanna say a cargo boat that used to bring supplies to people out in the swamp who lived out here in a houseboat. It sunk down by one of the little bayous, one of the little canals that we can pass through and you can see the whole thing now.”

She said their airboats are able to drive through the shallow basin waters, but for others who pass they must be mindful with a propeller.

“Other people coming through here have to be very careful," Collette said. "We ask them to be very careful because even in what seems to be open waters, you can see stumps poking out.”

While it’s still uncertain when the drought will be over, we typically start to see more water in the basin in the next few couple of months.