From prosecutor to Parish President - Chester Cedars' legacy

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars’ term comes to an end in January.

Although he’s done the job for five years, this position was originally not in the cards for him.

“With some plans to have sort of a laid-back general practice in the field of law, and through some events which were totally unexpected I became parish president a position which I have held since March of 2018,” Cedars said.

Before spending 17 years as a chief prosecutor for the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in St. Martin Parish, Cedars first began as an attorney.

“It began in 1976,” Cedars said. “October 1st of 1976 is when I was licensed to practice law. I practiced for a year in Lafayette and then myself and another individual who is a native of Breaux Bridge, opened a private practice law in the city of Breaux Bridge. Which is of course part of St. Martin Parish. And we practiced law together for a decade and a half.”

Cedars said he is proud of the projects his staff has begun and those they’ve accomplished during his run.

“We’ve undertaken numerous, numerous major drainage, road projects a water consolidation program that we’re in the midst of,” Cedars said. “So I’m very proud of what St. Martin Parish has been able to accomplish despite all of these obstacles that we faced whether it be a pandemic or storms or whatever.”

Although Cedars’ career in public service spans nearly 50 years, he says he’s not quite done yet.

“Well, I never said I was gonna retire,” Cedars said. “I think the announcement I made that I was not going to run for re-election as parish president. I thought that it was time I step aside and let someone else assume the reigns.”

Cedars said he wants to take some time to travel and visit his grandchildren, and we most likely won’t see him as an appointed figure - but he’s exploring other part-time opportunities.

“Nothing of the nature that I'm doing now,” Cedars said. “I did have some requests and offers for some consulting business opportunities.”

Cedars said he hopes to see within the next president’s term the completion of their water consolidation project.

“It’s still in the development phases right now but I’m just excited about the things that are on the horizon for St. Martin Parish,” Cedars said. “And I know that the new council is gonna be strong and I know that the parish president’s position, whoever holds it, is gonna do a marvelous job.”

Cedars last day in office will be January 8th.

