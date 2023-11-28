Former Breaux Bridge Chief of Police arrested for malfeasance in office

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's, an investigation was initiated following a request by Breaux Bridge Chief of Police, Albert LeBlanc, for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent audit of the Breaux Bridge Police Department Evidence Room.

The criminal investigation was initiated on August 9, 2023, after discrepancies were discovered during the audit when several items were noted missing.

During the investigation, Deputies were able to recover twelve firearms from the former Chief. These firearms were removed from the evidence room during Cantu’s time as Chief of Police from January 2015 through December 2022.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, following the execution of the warrant, he was arrested and charged as follows:

1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:134 Malfeasance in Office

12 Counts-LA R.S. 14:67.15 Theft of a Firearm

Following his arrest, Cantu was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. His bond was set at $110,000. The investigation remains ongoing.