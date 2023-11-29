Former Breaux Bridge Chief of Police arrested

According to arrest records the former Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Corando "Rollie" Cantu was arrested Tuesday morning for 12 counts of theft of firearm and malfeasance while in office. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said it was Breaux Bridge's Chief of Police Albert LeBlanc who requested an independent audit of the Breaux Bridge Police Department's evidence room.

The investigation began on August 9th after an audit found several items were missing from the evidence room.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said during this investigation deputies recovered 12 firearms from the former Chief. The firearms were removed during Cantu's term as Chief of Police from January 2015 through December 2022.

Cantu's bond was set at $110,000 and he is currently out on bond.

I reached out to Mayor Calias, Chief LeBlanc and St. Martin Parish Sherrif’s office who all declined to comment.