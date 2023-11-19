ELECTION RESULTS: St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Parish President

"Pete" Delcambre, Republican - 56 percent WINNER

Dean LeBlanc, Republican - 44 percent

Council Member District 1

Byron Fuselier, Republican 48 percent

Hoyt Louviere, Republican 52 percent WINNER

Council Member District 3

LaTanghue "Tangie" Narcisse, Democrat 57 percent WINNER

Glenn "Gap" Perrodin Sr., Republican 43 percent

City of St. Martinville Proposition PASSED - 70 percent YES

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of St. Martinville, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1/2% (the "Tax") (an estimated $505,839 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for any lawful corporate purpose of the City, including, but not limited to, establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the City's waterworks plant and system, solid waste disposal facilities, sewers and sewerage disposal works, drains and drainage facilities, streets, bridges and sidewalks, electric transmission and distribution system, public buildings and recreational facilities within the City, including the necessary land, equipment and furnishings therefor, and shall the City be further authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds from time to time for any one or more capital purposes, to the extent and in the manner permitted by the laws of Louisiana?

