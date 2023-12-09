Cecilia High School pride throughout St. Martin during game time

Although the Opelousas High School Tigers defeated the Cecilia high school bulldogs 26- 13, Bulldogs pride was evident throughout Cecilia.

St. Martin parish schools were closed after an "overwhelming backing for the Cecilia High School football team."

Locals, alumni and students gathered at Fat Pat’s in Breaux Bridge for a watch party supporting their team.

Cecilia High School senior Lariat Gafford, who plays on the school's soccer team expressed his bulldog pride.

"it means a lot,” Gafford said. “I mean they've come a long way they had a hell of a season. I know everyone’s been excited about it that's all everybody's talking about this whole week, so I mean we're real proud of them going out there hopefully they win."

Cecilia High School alumni Cassi Credeur said it meant a lot for the community and appreciates the mentorship the team provides for her 9-year-old son.

"He looks up to them for sure,” Credeur said. “The boys are a good group of boys on and off of the field. They show up to the practices for the younger boys, they show them techniques they teach them things the boys really love it so."

At Mi Tio Mexican Grill in Henderson, another Cecilia alumni Madison Jagneaus showed her pride.

"I hope they win because I don't want Opelousas to win,” Jagneaus said. “I want us to win obviously, I’m wearing green and gold not orange."