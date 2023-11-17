Candidate Profiles: St. Martin Parish President

The November 18th General Election is around the corner, and several big-ticket runoff elections are taking place across Acadiana.

We reached out to speak with candidates ahead of Election Day in the following races: Lafayette Mayor-President, St. Martin Parish President, Vermilion Parish Sheriff, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff. We asked each candidate per race the same questions. The goal is to provide our viewers with the most accurate information about the people asking for their votes.

In St. Martin Parish, candidates Pete Delcambre (R) and Dean Leblanc (R) are vying for the title of St. Martin Parish President.

KATC's Jazmin Thibodeaux and I sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:



Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.



Why do you want to be Parish President?



What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing St. Martin Parish?



St. Martin Parish, as well as the municipalities, has some serious infrastructure needs (e.g. roads, water).

What is your specific plan to address them?

Would you try to implement any changes if elected?

If so, what would they be?

St. Martin Parish has been sued by Lafayette, and has sued Lafayette, over the spoil banks removal that happened in the last couple of years.

What is your position on this issue?



You can watch their responses in full for yourself above or on KATC's YouTube channel.

